Amit gives a hint about his next project, Aladdin completes 100 episodes, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat to go off air, and other Telly Updates

Randheer Rai to play negative lead in 'Jiji Maa'



Actor Randheer Rai will play the negative lead role as a business tycoon in the show Jiji Maa.



"My character's name is Abhishek Sanghvi. He is a young business tycoon and a confident, classy and good-looking guy," Randheer said in a statement.



"The show is taking a leap. I will be introduced as a business competitor to Suyash Rawat (essayed by actor Dishank Arora). I am playing the negative lead," he added.



Randheer has featured in Bollywood movies like Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty and Poster Boys.



Jiji Maa is his second show.



Talking about his first show Karn Sangini, he said, "I signed Karn Sangini thinking that the role was really important. But now I feel that there is nothing much for me to act in it.



"Even the character has become like a cameo. We all know how important Yudhishthira was in the epic story Mahabharata. However, I understand the show is based on Karna's love life."



Quitting the show was a "mutual understanding" between him, the channel and the production house.



"I also understand that tracks are at times changed to increase the TRP of the show. I would love to work with the channel and production house soon," he said.



Harshdeep Kaur joins as one of the voices in ‘Voice India’



Star Plus is all set to bring a new season of Voice India and the channel is leaving no stone unturned to launch the show in a grand way. As per media reports, Harshdeep Kaur along with legendary AR Rahman will be part of the show for the opening episode. Apart from Harshdeep, singer-composer-actor Adnan Sami and talented singer, Armaan Malik will also be part of the show.



Amit Tandon gives a hint about his next project



Singer-turned-actor Amit Tandon started off his career with India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol Season 1, where he was one of the finalists. The actor was also in limelight due to his divorce with wife Ruby Tandon, who was locked in Dubai jail for 10 months, for threatening some government officials. Tandon took to social media and posted a few videos of him singing songs. He captioned, ‘Coming Soon', and we assume he's giving a hint about his new music video.



Ruslaan Mumtaz is giving fitness goals to his fans and well-wishers



Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is busy with his role in Jabariya Jodi these days, is giving us fitness goals for the new year. While everyone partied hard and wished their fans, Ruslaan shared something which was nothing short of an inspiration. He shared two pictures of himself on Instagram which were clicked ten years ago and he did manage to look as hot as he was before. He captioned the post, “If you are persistent you will get it. If you are consistent you will keep it.”



Naamkarann actress is blessed with a baby girl



Actress Geeta Bisht, who has featured in various TV shows as well as in a few films, has started the new year on a happy note. The actress, who was last seen on Sony’s show Ek Deewana Tha, has become a proud mother. Yes, you read that right! Geeta Bisht, who is married to actor Yashpal Saini, gave birth to a baby girl two days ago on 1st January.



Aladdin completes 100 episodes



Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, which airs on SAB TV and is produced by Peninsula Pictures, has charmed the audience with its very fascinating storyline. The show has talented and skilled actors like Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur and Raashul Tandon. The makers are working hard to notch up the show’s popularity. Now Aladdin has completed 100 episodes and the team is more than happy to celebrate the victory.



Avinash Sachdev starrer Mai Bhi Ardhangini to start on this date



&TV is coming up with a thrilling love triangle story titled Mai Bhi Ardhangini featuring popular actors Avinash Sachdev, Aditi Rawat and Anjali Priya in lead roles. The latest news is that the show has finally got its launch date. It will go on air on 21st of January and will likely replace Nitin Goswami and Farnaz Shetty starrer Siddhivinayak.



Star Bharat's Jiji Maa to take a leap



Star Bharat's popular show Jiji Maa has been entertaining the audiences with its interesting story and some amazing performances. According to reports, the series will take a leap of seven years, and post leap, the show will see a new storyline. Produced under the banner Jay Productions, Jiji Maa is a family drama that airs on Star Bharat. The show is the official remake of Telugu soap opera, Lakshmi Kalyanam.



‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat' to go off air



Colors was all guns blazing and expected Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali to be yet another winner for the channel. The channel has had a great run with historical and mythological shows over the years and this show seemed to be the perfect bet too. However, despite looking extremely positive for itself, the series never managed to take off in the rating chart. There were rumours about the show going off-air soon, and the same was confirmed recently too. We totally understand how the fans will miss the show.



Gul can’t forget this sequence from Ishqbaaaz



Ishqbaaaz is one of the popular shows of small screen. The TV series has become the talk of the town for the unique out of the box love story and the modern storytelling. Recently, the cast recreated Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz's song Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. It seems that though the telecast is done, maker Gul is still not being able to get over the sequence.



Super Dancer fame Gauransh Sharma to enter Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa



Talented child artiste Gauransh Sharma whose ticket to fame was the dance reality show Super Dancer 2 will soon enter the popular Star Bharat show, Jiji Maa, produced by Jay Productions. Post the leap, Gauransh, who was recently seen in Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, will play the son of Suyyash and Falguni.



Anshuman Malhotra roped in for ALTBalaji’s series NIS



The sports-based thriller series of ALTBalaji titled NIS has taken in another popular actor. Anshuman Malhotra has been brought on board. He will play a crucial role in the Kabaddi based series, which revolves around the mysterious cases of the players going missing