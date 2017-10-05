Amitabh Bachchan has praised Usha Uthup for coming up with an idea to acknowledge the hard work of the people behind the camera through a platform like StageCraft Award.

Stagecraft Award, which commenced in 2014, acknowledges the contributions of the backstage heroes of the entertainment world. Singer Usha Uthup is the Founder Trustee while actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is the face of StageCraft Foundation.

Yesterday, at a press conference which was held in Kolkata, both Uthup and Chatterjee announced the date of the award show wherein Bachchan conveyed his best wishes to the team via a video.

Describing the initiative as a “commendable idea", Big B said that he has great admiration for the people who work behind the camera and without whom the artists would be nothing. He mentioned that StageCraft has taken a great initiative to acknowledge such people.

This year, the StageCraft Award will be held on 14 October in Kolkata.