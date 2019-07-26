Amitt Singh, Leena Jumani, and Rohan Gandotra in Ullu App’s next

MUMBAI: Ullu App, a streaming platform that offers a variety of films, web series, and exclusive shows, has successfully been presenting series on different genres. The digital platform is all set to bring another exciting show.

TellyChakkar has learned that Ayman Production is launching a new web-show titled ‘The Others’.

We have heard that the makers have roped in Kumkum Bhagya fame Leena Jumani; handsome actor Rohan Gandotra, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2; and Amitt Singh, who has been part of TV shows namely Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Shapath, and Police Factor.

The series will revolve around the love story of an actress and a journalist. Leena will be seen as superstar Jasmine, and Amitt will play Madhur, the journalist. The story has many twists and turns together with some jaw-dropping suspense. Rohan will have an interesting and pivotal role to play.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

Ullu is also soon coming up with a web-series on the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army Public School (read here: Ullu App to produce web-series based on Peshawar's army school terrorist attack).

We will be back with more updates on the show. Stay tuned!