Colors’ Laado 2 has been getting good response from the audience. The ratings of the show have also been good. The daily itself started with a bang when the makers killed a major character.

TellyChakkar has learnt some major spoilers about the daily soap. Viewers would know that Jaydev (Paras Madaan) aspires to be a wrestler so he wishes to take training from Dhoomal who is a retried soldier and runs an akhaada.

However, things will take a drastic turn for Jaydev who literally worships Dhoomal, when he will meet Ammaji (Meghna Malik).

Well, in the upcoming track, when Jaydev will be worshipping Dhoomal, Ammaji will enter Jaydev’s room. “She will boost Jaydev’s confidence who by now has just been taken for granted by everyone,” a source revealed.

Till now nobody had showed faith on Jaydev. Ammaji will come forth and give him a speech about his capabilities. She will take him in confidence and ask him to plot along with her. She will ask him to show Dhoomal what he is capable of and make the latter think twice about him. Jaydev will join hands with Ammaji.

Consequently, Ammaji and Jaydev will go to Dhoomal’s akhaadha in midnight and plant a bomb. The bomb blast will leave Dhoomal all shocked and bereaved.

“She has an ulterior motive behind all this,” a little birdie informed.

What will happen post the bomb blast is something interesting for the viewers to watch.