Ammaji vows to take revenge from Rantej in Laado 2

24 Jan 2018 10:03 AM

Mumbai, January 24, 2018: Colors’ popular show Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardaani recently came up with some major drama in its ongoing episode.

The audience recently witnessed an integration episode with Dil Se Dil Tak where Anushka (Avika Gor) gets help from Teni (Jasmin Bhasin). While Teni was keen on helping out Anushka with the evidences, on the other hand, Rantej (Dakssh Ajit Singh) got a clue about it and he planned to kidnap Teni.

Learning about Rantej's malicious deeds, Amma ji (Meghna Malik) will now be adamant on taking revenge from him.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Amma ji will add poison in wine bottles. She will further make an attempt to let the wines reach Rantej just so he consumes the poisoned wines and dies.

Will Amma ji succeed in her plans? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

