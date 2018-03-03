Amol and Aahana to redefine wanderlust with Viu's upcoming romantic travel series

Mumbai: A solo trip definitely features on every Millennials’ bucket list and while a few may have it checked-off, many are still determined to cross it off the roaster, one day. However, once in a while, something inspiring comes along and the dreams are refueled.

Well, the trailer of Viu’s upcoming digital series – It Happened in Hong Kong, featuring Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar, is sure to reignite the desire for a solo trip in every millennial. The upcoming romantic travel series which is set to launch this month is about two wandering souls in one exotic location.

Speaking about her upcoming series, Aahana Kumra said, "Working on 'It Happened in Hong Kong' was an amazing experience. I've always loved to travel. When I heard the script and got to know it will be shot in Hong Kong, I jumped on the opportunity as I have never been to Hong Kong. I had an incredible time working with Lakshya and Amol; they both are truly amazing people to work with.”

“I wanted to work with Amol as we've known each other from theatre and this seemed liked the perfect opportunity,” she added.

Amol Parashar commented, “I haven't ever done a solo trip and was very excited when I got to hear about this project. We had a wonderful time shooting in Hong Kong and I must say that city is beautiful to its core. Our director Lakshya has done complete justice to the shoot as he brought out the best in me.”

Talking about his co-actor, he further added, “It was the first time I was shooting with Aahana and she is super fun to work with. I hope our viewers enjoy watching us as much as we enjoyed shooting it."

Redefining wanderlust in true sense, It Happened in Hong Kong has an interesting story-line, where the two personalities meet by chance and hit it off instantly. Their beautiful journey takes some interesting twists and turns and the chemistry between the sensational actors, Amol and Aahana is something to watch out for.

With a weekly release every Friday, consumers can watch this romantic series for four weeks on www.viu.com and the Viu App.