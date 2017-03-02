Amrapali Gupta back on TV with Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz

Time to blow out the trumpets and welcome popular and talented actress Amrapali Gupta back on TV.

The lovely actress who was last seen in Qubool Hai was away on a sabbatical after delivering her first baby.

And guess what she will join hands once again with her Qubool Hai producers, as she is set to join Star Plus' Ishabaaaz.

After gaining popularity playing the negative lead Tanveer, she will once again play a grey shaded character but with a dash of comedy.

Shared a source, "Amrapali has signed the contract today. She will be the new villain in the show, who along with viciousness, will also add fun to the show with her antics."

As per sources the actress will begin shoot soon.

When we called Amrapali she said, "It is too early to talk about the show. All I can say is that I am happy to get back to work. Four Lions is like family to me and I am more than excited to be with them again"

Stay hooked, we will update you with more details.