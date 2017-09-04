Actress Amrapali Gupta will be travelling to her hometown after a long time on Sunday. She is feeling emotional as this is her first trip after her mother's demise.

"I am travelling to my hometown first time on Sunday after my mother passed away (three years ago). I'll be missing her. Its unusual to go home and don't find your mother waiting for you at the door," Amrapali said in a statement.

"I remember days when she used to shower her love on me. Also, thinking that my son Kabir will never get (maternal) grandmother's love is more hurting," added Amrapali, who is married to actor Yash Sinha.

(Source: IANS)