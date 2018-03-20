Anant and Mandira’s consummation drama in Saam Daam..

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed (Shakuntalam Telefilms) has already entertained the viewers with a bride swapping drama and more such highpoint sequences. Adding on to make the show a visual treat, the creatives will now churn out a storyline keeping the concept of consummation as its sole focus.

In the upcoming episodes, Anant (Varun Toorkey) who has gone rogue, will ask Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) to consummate their marriage.

Does this make you wonder why? Well, here’s the answer.

It happens so that Anant is planning something major to devastate Vijay (Bhanu Uday). Amid this, Mandira tries to lure Anant and seduce him as a tact to know what Anant’s plan against Vijay is.

However, this plan will miserably fail as Anant will refuse Mandira’s lead by stating that he doesn’t believe her to confide in her. The conversation will end up with Anant expressing that how, after being married for so long, they haven’t consummated their marriage. Furthermore, Anant will put across a condition that he will start believing all what she has to say only if they consummate. And thus, Mandira will excuse herself out by postponing the ‘suhaag raat’.

If you are thinking this is it, then hold your horses!

When Mandira will enter the bedroom, she will find it decorated with special dewy ‘shaag raat’ emotions. The lady will oblige Anant with a dance on soft music and will also share some romantic moments.

But just when you think that the couple will enter into a bond of intimacy, the oomph will hit a dead end!

Anant will pull down Mandira’s blouse only to find Vijay’s name tattooed on her upper chest. This, obviously, will not only turn him off but will also bite his ego.

What happens next?

Needless to say, Mandira will rejoice that her plan to avoid the consummation turned out to be fruitful.

What happens next is something you’ll get to know once the episode goes on-air.

Till then, stay hooked to TellyChakkar.