Let us serve you some good news at the beginning of the week!!!

The good looking hunk Anas Rashid, who got engaged to Heena Iqbal in the month of April this year (2017) is all set to tie the knot next month.

Yes! You read that right. The couple is all set to take the nuptial vows on the 10 September.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place at Anas’ hometown - Malerkotla in Punjab.

Anas immediately agreed to marry Heena, reason: It is an arranged marriage and he always maintained that he will marry a girl of his parent’s choice, therefore when his parents arranged a meeting between the two, Anas readily gave a positive nod for the marriage. What's more, the bride to be, hails from his hometown! That's like double whammy, isn't it?

The groom to be Anas Rashid, is all excited for the D-Day and he shared his excitement with TellyChakkar.com.

Revealing his composure about the whole wedding affair, says he “I am becoming calm and composed as the days are near. I think it’s all because of the excitement.

He further stated, "I keep sharing my thoughts with my family and that is how I would like to conduct my Baraat. It’s just like a very homely wedding for me where sometimes people listen to you and sometimes they don’t. Family members keep sharing their thoughts and ideas. There is always humor in the air (chuckles). Heena is busy shopping these days.”

We also asked Anas whether it is going to be a private affair for him or are his co-stars invited too. He said, “Of course my Diya Aur Baati Hum team will be invited. It would be a big thing for me if my Diya Baati team will attend my wedding because they are like my second family and I can’t forget them.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes Anas and Heena a happy married life ahead.