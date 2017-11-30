Hot Downloads

News

Aneri Vajani gets 'TROLLED' for her IQ!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 03:53 PM

Do you break out in cold sweat trying to calculate something? You’re definitely not alone! Maths can be intimidating, to the point where sometimes even the most brilliant minds have trouble crunching numbers.

Some are weak at mathematics and some at general knowledge and a perfect example of the latter would be Bollywood’s very own Alia Bhatt who is fondly made fun of.

Talking about maths, bestie, Mishkat Verma happened to throw a maths question at Aneri Vajani and this came as gobbledygook to her. 

Check out the video where the immensely adorable and cute Aneri is confused and struggling to give an answer! -

Hence proved ..Not ALL actors are dumb..A few are though.. @vajanianeri ..thank me later ... p.s-any guesses??

A post shared by Mishkat Varma (@mishkat1711) on

Isn’t this one hilarious video! Mishkat and Aneri give us some fantastic friendship goals, don’t they?
