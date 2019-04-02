News

Aneri Vajani spreads her charm off-screen!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Nisha in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jai Singh are currently seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka season 2.

The actress is seen as Pari in the show, while the actor is playing the role of male lead. The co-stars get along well on the set, and also indulge in fun activities.

Aneri is super cool and she has a chilled out and vibrant personality in real life. She has the ability to turn heads with her sense of humour and spunk.

Newly, she posted a story on Instagram featuring herself, Kunal Jai Singh, and Rohan Gandotra. The video shows Kunal capturing Rahul, while Aneri pulls their leg by saying, “Love Birds on the set.”

Take a look below:

Tags > Aneri Vajani, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Kunal Jai Singh, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2, Colors tv, Rohan Gandotra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty

past seven days