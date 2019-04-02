Aneri Vajani spreads her charm off-screen!

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Nisha in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jai Singh are currently seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka season 2.

The actress is seen as Pari in the show, while the actor is playing the role of male lead. The co-stars get along well on the set, and also indulge in fun activities.

Aneri is super cool and she has a chilled out and vibrant personality in real life. She has the ability to turn heads with her sense of humour and spunk.

Newly, she posted a story on Instagram featuring herself, Kunal Jai Singh, and Rohan Gandotra. The video shows Kunal capturing Rahul, while Aneri pulls their leg by saying, “Love Birds on the set.”

Take a look below: