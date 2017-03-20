Angad is my best friend: Nora clears link up rumours

Model-actress Nora Fatehi says actor Angad Bedi is her best friend, contrary to rumours that the two are dating each other.

"Angad is my best friend and we understand each other well," Nora told IANS on the sidelines of fourth day of the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017 where she was walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdev along with Angad.

When IANS asked Angad about their link-up reports, he quickly reacted: "I don't want to comment on that."

Sachdev showcased a line titled 'Treg', which emphasised on simple aesthetics.

Angad and Nora seemed very excited before making their ramp appearance.

"The feeling is beautiful. I am working for such a good man and the kind of outfit he made for me is a fusion with colours that are black and white. It's great to be back here in Delhi and the city holds important place in my heart," Angad said.

Nora of "Bigg Boss" fame, was quick to add: "I am very excited. I never had the modeling experience but I a happy that I reached a point when I can be called a showstopper. It's an achievement. I have a long way to go but whatever I have done now has been appreciated and I love coming to Delhi."

(Source: IANS)