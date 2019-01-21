News

Angoori Bhabhi turns Naagin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: Television is currently booming with stories that revolve around supernatural and shape shifting animals. And now Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is set to take viewers on a flight of fantasy where Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi will be seen in a Naagin avatar, beware she is here to shock you with her killer moves!

Angoori Bhabhi whose character is most loved for her comic timing has left no stone unturned to get the characteristics of Bhabhiji right. Shubhangi aka Angoori has always been loved and adored for her innocent and docile character, the audience are about to see a striking new avatar of the actress. The upcoming episode of Bhabhiji Ghar ParHain sees the residents of Modern Colony Vibhuti, Tiwari and Angoori are out for a picnic where they land up in a HaveliUpon arrival in the haveli there are mysterious occurrences that start taking place with Vibhuti. Everyone is clueless as to what is happening and suddenly Vibhuti sees Angoori Bhabhi in a Naagin avatar.

Shubhangi shares, “I am excited to play a Naagin for the first time on television. The show that has comical elements in it will now see getting a little mysterious. Audience are up for a visual treat to see Angoori don the Naagin avatar for the first time. It will be fun to see how the story pans out with a mystery involved in why there are unusual things happening with Vibhuti.”

It will be interesting to watch the mystery unfold as Angoori turns Naagin and Vibhuti experiences strange things happening around him which might just be fatal.

Tags > Naagin avatar, SAB TV, Angoori Bhabhi, Shubhangi Atre, TellyChakkar, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his...

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his birthday
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days