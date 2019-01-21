Angoori Bhabhi turns Naagin

MUMBAI: Television is currently booming with stories that revolve around supernatural and shape shifting animals. And now Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is set to take viewers on a flight of fantasy where Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi will be seen in a Naagin avatar, beware she is here to shock you with her killer moves!

Angoori Bhabhi whose character is most loved for her comic timing has left no stone unturned to get the characteristics of Bhabhiji right. Shubhangi aka Angoori has always been loved and adored for her innocent and docile character, the audience are about to see a striking new avatar of the actress. The upcoming episode of Bhabhiji Ghar ParHain sees the residents of Modern Colony Vibhuti, Tiwari and Angoori are out for a picnic where they land up in a Haveli. Upon arrival in the haveli there are mysterious occurrences that start taking place with Vibhuti. Everyone is clueless as to what is happening and suddenly Vibhuti sees Angoori Bhabhi in a Naagin avatar.

Shubhangi shares, “I am excited to play a Naagin for the first time on television. The show that has comical elements in it will now see getting a little mysterious. Audience are up for a visual treat to see Angoori don the Naagin avatar for the first time. It will be fun to see how the story pans out with a mystery involved in why there are unusual things happening with Vibhuti.”

It will be interesting to watch the mystery unfold as Angoori turns Naagin and Vibhuti experiences strange things happening around him which might just be fatal.