Anika and her family to go homeless in Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, which has recently gone on a rewind mode, has started on a new note.

The love story of the lead couple - Shivaay and Ankita - has now started in a different way. But before the duo falls in love, viewers can expect tashan and drama in the show.

In the coming episodes, Anika and her family will get homeless. As Anika's chachi will not be able to pay rent, the owner will kick them out of the house, leaving them to live on the road.

How will Anika solve this problem?