Gear up for a dhamakedaar sequence in Star Plus’ popular drama Ishqbaaaz.

While 4 Lions’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is to set to bid adieu its viewers, Ishqbaaaz is keeping masses glued with its interesting plot.

The Oberoi babus Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) will solve their new mission.

According to our sources, Anika and Gauri will stop a girl’s marriage in a village. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will follow their better halves to help them.

On the other hand, as we reported earlier, Bhavya reveals Rudra that she is four years elder to him. Now, Rudra will soon realise that age is just a number and he cannot live without her. Hence, he will quickly rush to a railway station to convince and bring her back to Oberoi mansion.

However, some goons will try to misbehave with Bhavya. Rudra will come in as a saviour for her but due to some immaturity Bhavya will again get upset and go away.

How does Rudra manage to convince Bhavya? Will Anika-Gauri succeed in their mission?

To get the answers to all of these questions either watch Ishqbaaaz or keep a tab on this space.