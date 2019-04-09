News

Anindya Chatterjee to play a KING in Thakurmar Jhuli

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 05:59 PM

KOLKATA:

The actor, who is known for films like Aschhe Abar Shabor and Belaseshe, will return to television after a gap of two years.

He has bagged a role in one of the stories of Star Jalsha’s Thakurmar Jhuli. He will be seen playing the role of a king in the show.

A few days ago, Anindya had announced on his Twitter page, 'Television will always be close to my heart for its huge contribution to my career and I'm coming back exactly after a gap of two years. A short stint this time.'

Check out his tweet here.

And today, the actor finally revealed his look and wrote, 'They said, if you comeback to television after two years, make it grand, like a king. And I took it seriously.'

'Presenting Raja Aditya for Thakumar jhuli. A short stint this time,' he added.

Check out his picture below.

past seven days