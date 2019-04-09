Anindya Chatterjee to play a KING in Thakurmar Jhuli

KOLKATA: Television will always be close to my heart for its huge contribution to my career and I'm coming back exactly after a gap of two years . They said,if you comeback to television after two years,make it grand,like a king.
He has bagged a role in one of the stories of Star Jalsha’s Thakurmar Jhuli. He will be seen playing the role of a king in the show.
A few days ago, Anindya had announced on his Twitter page, 'Television will always be close to my heart for its huge contribution to my career and I'm coming back exactly after a gap of two years. A short stint this time.'
Check out his tweet here.
A short stint this time.
And today, the actor finally revealed his look and wrote, 'They said, if you comeback to television after two years, make it grand, like a king. And I took it seriously.'
'Presenting Raja Aditya for Thakumar jhuli. A short stint this time,' he added.
Check out his picture below.
And I took it seriously,
Presenting Raja Aditya for Thakumar jhuli.
A short stint this time. pic.twitter.com/Orl9eGs3pA
Television will always be close to my heart for its huge contribution to my career and I'm coming back exactly after a gap of two years .
They said,if you comeback to television after two years,make it grand,like a king.
Who is the most dangerous vamp on TV?
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Add new comment