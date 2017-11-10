Edit II's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai? on &TV is one show which the audience cannot stop staying glued to!

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) will be seen as an aid to Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) Narayan where she will help him in committing a robbery!

Yes.

Anita (Saumya Tandon) has joined the police force and she is hell bent on getting Vibhuti arrested. Angoori has teamed up with Anita to trap Vibhuti and the man in concern is stuck in a situation because of which he is forced to commit theft.

A source from the set informs, “Well the easiest target for Vibhuti right now is his uncle who has arrived from London. Angoori will help Anita to trap him but will they be successful or not is something we have to wait and watch!”