Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani to star in ALTBalaji’s Galti Se Mis-Tech

After collaborating with some big names from the industry, ALTBalaji has now announced its next web series titled Galti Se Mis-Tech. This show marks the digital debut of TV heart-throbs Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Galti Se Mis-Tech is a short format show with each episode of 5-minute duration and features Rithvik as Shivam Chaturvedi and Anita as Dhara Sehgal in various funny situations. The show is a funny interpretation of how social media and technology leads to problems between a modern-day couple. It’s a 10-part series for which the duo has started shooting.

Speaking about the project and being associated with ALTBalaji, Rithvik said, “Web gives us actors a platform where we can experiment and ALTBalaji is coming up with many such brilliant concepts. I love the feel of the entire show and of course it’s the first time that Anita and I are working together professionally and hence I am looking forward to it."

Adding to this Anita said, “Glad to be doing a web show with ALTBalaji as they are coming up with outstanding concepts. This one is great too, it’s about a young couple who end up having silly issues because of technology “Mis-Tech”. Also, I am working with Rithvik for the first time, we already being friends is helping a lot to build the chemistry.”