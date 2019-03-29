News

Anita Hassanandani FLAUNTS her ‘BABY BUMP’!

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 06:45 PM
MUMBAI: It was only sometime ago that the news of Anita Hassanandani hinting on parenthood was all over the media.

Anita and her husband Rohit look very much in love, and by the looks of it, they are planning to embrace parenthood soon. Currently seen in Naagin 3, Anita’s character Vishakha requires her to flaunt a baby bump as a part of carrying a devil’s baby.

Prepping for the same, Anita posted a picture on her social media handle expressing yet another ‘motherly vibe’. She captioned it saying, ‘If this is what I do with a fake baby belly.... wonder what I’ll do with a real one #naagin3 @rohitreddygoa you better up your photography skills!’

Check out her post below.
Well, we are sure that Anita will look very cute when pregnant! What say?
