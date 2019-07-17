Anita Hassanandani rehearses for 14 hours for Nach Baliye 9

Mumbai: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is admired by her fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans. Now, the actress is working hard for her new project, Nach Baliye 9.

The actress is the latest one to join the contestant's list of the dance reality show which is easily being termed as the biggest season of the dance reality show series. Anita is being considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Talking about the same, Anita shared how she has been rehearsing for over 14 hours for the show.

This time the Nach Baliye franchise has gone out of its comfort zone to create a bigger, better but tougher competition and naturally, the fight will be stronger for which each contestant, including Anita, wish to be prepared.

Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Salman Khan, and the upcoming season has a new format. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The show is certainly going to be an interesting one.