Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy set major couple goals

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: After Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who redefined the ‘Mills and Boons’ romance by their admirable photo-shoot, it’s the gorgeous Yeh Hai Mohabatein actress Anita Hassnandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy, who are giving us major couple goals.

The couple (Anita and Rohit), who tied the knot in October, 2013, is head over heels in love with each other. And it wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that with time, their love for each other has blossomed and grown to great heights.

Recently, Rohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture which features him and Anita working out together. He shared the photo accompanied by a quirky yet an inspiring message. Take a look.

Time and again, the duo has given us major reasons to shower our love on them and drool on their chemistry more and more. TellyChakkar wishes that the strong bond and love between them stays forever.