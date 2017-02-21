Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Anita Raj to RETURN to Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja...

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
21 Feb 2017 12:20 PM

Zee TV’s long-running show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani will now see a track of intrigue, with the return of one of the most popular actors on the show!!

Seasoned actress Anita Raj, who essays the role of Rajmata, will soon be back, to help Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) in his quest to knowing about the death of Rani (Eisha Singh).

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per the track that will come, Rani’s spirit will be seen coming, in order to reveal the truth about the past. 

Also, Rajmata’s sole intention now will be to help Raja in his mission in the Sphereorigins and Invictus T Mediaworks show. 

A reliable source tells us, “Anita Raj who has been one of the loved characters on the show will now be shown for the first time, post the generation leap. Her character will go on to stay with Raja. Also, Rajmata will be shown bringing Raja and Naina (Eisha Singh) closer.”

When we asked Anita Raj on her return to the show, she told us, “Yes, but I am busy and I will have to call you back.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

Watch for all the intrigue in the story ahead in the Zee TV show.

Tags > Seasoned actress, Anita Raj, Rajmata, Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, return, Eisha Singh, Sarrtaj Gill,

