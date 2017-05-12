Anita-Rohit to be a part of Nach Baliye 8?

Star Plus has always been known to create twists and turns in all their shows, at the most unpredictable moments, be it their fiction shows or non-fiction shows! The current show that is all set to create ripples of excitement among the audience is Nach Baliye 8!



In the past few weeks, Nach Baliye 8 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to the mesmerizing, action-packed and romantic performances by all the couples – be it Divyanka and Vivek, Abigail and Sanam, Sanaya and Mohit, or the others!



However, there’s something more interesting brewing behind the scenes. The makers of the show are deciding to come up with a Wild Card Entry episode wherein the previously eliminated couples will have another chance at making their way back to the Nach stage. But, it is not going to be simple, because the couples don’t just have to surpass each other, but another couple who have not been a part of the show before!



According to sources close to the show, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been approached for Nach Baliye 8! The couple has won over a million hearts with heir adorable pictures and gestures. And their entry on the show would take it to a different level altogether!



Anita and Rohit got married in 2013, but even after almost four years of their marriage, the romance hasn’t died down! The audience will surely enjoy their ‘Romance Waala Dance’ on Nach Baliye.