Anita to sell Vibhuti in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2017 04:25 PM


Anita (Saumya Tandon) in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is in tension! Why? Because of the guilt of a wrong decision taken by her.

Yes, the ribtickling comedy series is all slated to go the Judaai way. 

In the upcoming track of the show, Anita will face a huge problem due to which she will need a sum of rupees one crore. Not being able to figure out any way, the only solution she will have is to sell off her husband – Vibhuti Narayan (Aasif Sheikh)!

Anita will decide to get Vibhuti married to a woman hoping that he will divorce her after 6 months. The marriage would be on the condition of the woman helping her with the humongous amount.

Will Anita change her decision? How will Vibhuti react to his wife selling him? Only time will tell! 

Tags > &TV, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon,

