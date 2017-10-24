SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is set to gear up another exciting track for its viewers.

The Neela Telefilms’ upcoming episode will revolve around Anjali (Neha Mehta), Taarak (Shailesh Lodha) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

According to the plot, Anjali will decide to make a beautiful wall hanging of leaves for Taarak. It will have Anjali and Taarak’s favourite poems engraved on it. She will be extremely excited for the gift and is sure that Taarak will love it.

On the other hand, Taarak, will be getting ready for office, that’s when Jethaalal would come and pay him a visit.

(Also Read: Golmaal Again team visits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

Jethaalal will notice a misshaped object made with leaves lying on the sofa, and would comment “Mehta saab, is it a two in one sofa, which is used as a dustbin as well as sofa?”

Mehta would get embarrassed and say Anjali must have forgotten to throw it in the dustbin.

On Jethalal’s prodding, Mehta will pick it up and throw it in the dustbin. Anjali would realise that her gift is missing and she would really get angry because it had taken her weeks to write the poem on it.

Later, Mehta would admit to his mistake and Anjali will show him the door and would ask him to bring back his gift. Mehta will start chasing the garbage truck. Out of guilt, Jethalal will follow him.

Will Taarak manage to bring the gift back?