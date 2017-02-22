Anjali’s ‘vrat’ drama in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

The ‘tashan’ between Taiji (Shweta Gautam) and Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) is presently spicing up the tale in Colors’ popular show, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions).

It’s been a see-saw battle wherein at times it seems as though Taiji is winning the battle, but at times it is Anjali who overpowers Taiji with her wits.

However, the basic crux of the plot is that Taiji and Anjali cannot stand each other, and want to pull the other down at every given opportunity!! And this is what makes the tale really exciting...

Now, the next challenge before Anjali is that she has been forced to go through a vrat wherein she has to stay away from eating!!

On the same day, Anjali will have to meet her friend at a party. And Taiji will give her the permission to go to the party, as she will see this as an opportunity to show Vikram (Siddharth Shivpuri) the true color of Anjali.

As per a reliable source, “Anjali will go to the party with a stern thought that she will not break her fast. However, Taiji will be pretty sure that Anjali will eat at the party. So she will fake a situation wherein she will send Vikram to the party to meet Anjali, so that Vikram will get to see Anjali’s true colors.”

Will Vikram catch Anjali eating? Will Taiji win this battle, or will Anjali maintain her supremacy?

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Catch this engrossing sequence in Sasural Simar Ka.