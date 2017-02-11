Hot Downloads

Anjum Fakih to play the second lead in Colors' Devanshi

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
11 Feb 2017 04:06 PM

Colors' popular show Devanshi (Full House Media) will soon take a generation leap. 

Noted actress Anjum Fakih who was seen in Star Plus' Tere Sheher Mein will be seen playing the second lead in the show.

Anjum will play the role of Sakshi, sister of Devanshi. 

As per sources, "The story ahead will see a love triangle between Devanshi, Sakshi and the new male lead."

As reported by us, Swaragini fame Helly Shah holds a bright chance of playing the role of Devanshi. However the actress has not been locked yet. Also the male lead is not yet got.

We buzzed Anjum but did not get through to her.

We buzzed Producer Sonali Jaffer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more updates.

