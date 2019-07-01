News

Ankit Bhardwaj to REENTER Zee TV’s Rajaa Beta!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
01 Jul 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Rajaa Beta has a very crisp storyline. Ankit Bhardwaj, who played the role of Rahul initially, will be making a comeback in the show.

In the storyline, Rahul had promised marriage to Poorva but had later absconded from the marriage hall. Poorva then got married to Vedant and is now four months pregnant. Vedant suspects that he has not impregnated her since they have been married for only three months.

As the story progresses, the show will witness Vedant accepting Poorva and the child, but just then, Ankit will reenter the show as Rahul and claim his right on the child.

And then, a new twist and complications will follow!

We tried contacting Ankit to know about his excitement on his return, but he remained unavailable for comment. 

Tags > Ankit Bhardwaj, Zee TV’s, Rajaa Beta, Rahul, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

