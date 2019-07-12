Ankit Raaj to enter &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini?

MUMBAI: Talented actor Ankit Raaj, who is still remembered for his character portrayal in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani amongst others, has been approached to be part of &TV’s show.



According to our sources, Ankit is in talks for Main Bhi Ardhangini (Essel Vision Productions).



Our sources inform that if things fall into place, Ankit will mostly depict a character who will have some unique supernatural power.

We tried reaching out to Ankit but he remained unavailable for a comment.



Main Bhi Ardhangini recently witnessed show lead Avinash Sachdev’s rumoured girlfriend Palak Purswani entering the show.



The show stars Aditi Rawat and Anjali Priya in the leads roles.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.