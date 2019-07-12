News

Ankit Raaj to enter &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Jul 2019 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actor Ankit Raaj, who is still remembered for his character portrayal in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani amongst others, has been approached to be part of &TV’s show.

According to our sources, Ankit is in talks for Main Bhi Ardhangini (Essel Vision Productions). 

Our sources inform that if things fall into place, Ankit will mostly depict a character who will have some unique supernatural power. 

We tried reaching out to Ankit but he remained unavailable for a comment. 

Main Bhi Ardhangini recently witnessed show lead Avinash Sachdev’s rumoured girlfriend Palak Purswani entering the show. 

The show stars Aditi Rawat and Anjali Priya in the leads roles. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ankit Raaj, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Essel Vision Productions, Anjali Priya, Aditi Rawat,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days