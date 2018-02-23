Ankit Raj roped in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai?

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring back an unusual love story ‘Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai’ from the makers of Bade Ache Lagte hai and Ek Duje ke Vaaste. This upcoming show will be a fresh and new story modern age love story. The show has roped in stellar cast in the lead along with them there is Ankit Raj will be seen playing a prominent role of Kartik Reddy brother of Palak Jain (Anushka Reddy) in the show.



Ankit Raj is playing a significant role in the show. He will be starting shooting for his part and has done a lot of research to do complete justice to his character. Since he believes in detailing and being apt with his work, the talented actor practices every nuances of his character to give better output. From being a sophisticated rich egoist boy to loving brother, he has been loving the charater. Ankit is a part of the television industry from 3years now and has been doing very good work around.



When contacted Ankit Raj, he confirms the news, “Yes, I will be a part of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. It is a modern day love story, which sounds very refreshing and new and one of the reasons why I took up the role. My character is one of the prominent ones and I am excited for it. The cast and the crew are very supportive and fun to work with. My character is a unique one, being a rich sophisticated guy and playing a loving brother gave me the opportunity to emote a lot characteristic in my role. Fingers crossed! Looking forward to doing some good work and receiving love from my fans”