Ankit Siwach buys his dream car; names it Black Mamba

20 Apr 2019 03:34 PM

Zee TV’s Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach is on cloud nine!

Not many know that since the time Ankit had started working, he had been wanting to buy his dream car, and finally, he has been able to turn his dream into reality. The actor recently bought a brand new Audi Q5 and took to Instagram to make the announcement. The picture’s adorable caption, ‘Taking baby steps, getting baby home’, made us believe that it’s the little moments that make life big.

Sharing his joy, Ankit said, 'Yes, I am very happy that I could finally strike off one thing from my bucket list and bring this beautiful black lady home. I generally give names to things that are really close to my heart, and I have named my car Black Mamba. I don’t have words to express my happiness, and I cannot wait to zoom around in my new possession.'

