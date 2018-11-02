Ankit Siwach suffering from dengue, Nishi Duggal joins the cast of Ishqbaaaz, Fahad Ali roped in for ALTBalaji show, and other Telly Updates

Kiran Srinivas and Vinny Arora join the cast of Laal Ishq

Laal Ishq has roped in popular faces to be a part of the show. It is a Hindi romantic series of avid love stories set against different backdrops. Each episode showcases an innovative love story with a supernatural twist.

Vinny Arora, who was last seen in Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardani, is all set to return with Laal Ishq alongside Kiran Srinivas, who was seen in Zindagi Wins and Udaan.

The duo will play a couple who are exploring supernatural and paranormal experiences together.

Manoj Verma to star in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2

Manoj Verma, who has played demanding roles in TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Maharana Pratap, will be seen in upcoming show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 on Star Bharat produced by RG Pictures.

Manoj will essay the role of Raja Vikram Singh, who is responsible for raping a girl in the temple of Kaal Bhairav. Since the girl is a passionate follower of Kaal Bhairav, she curses him for the bad deed.

This incident will be the main reason for the curse-ridden palace to lose its grown-up heirs.

Gautam Rode, Aditi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick, Kenisha Bharadwaj, Vineeta Malik, Seema Pandey, Sonia Singh, and Aayam Mehta will also play crucial roles.

Nishi Duggal joins Ishqbaaaz

Star Plus’ trending soap Ishqbaaaz by 4 Lions Films has been entertaining viewers since its inception.

The bromance between the Oberoi brothers, Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra, and Anika’s electrifying chemistry with Shivaay kept audiences hooked.

Veteran actress Nishi Duggal will be soon be seen playing a crucial role in the show.

As per sources, Nishi will play Shivaay’s Nani, who wishes for her grandson to get married. She brings a new girl for Shivaay, creating a twist in the love story of Shivaay and Anika.

She has begun shooting for the series. It will be interesting to see how Anika will manage to change Shivaay again.

Can you guess Jay Soni’s next avatar?

Ace actor Jay Soni was last seen in Colors’ Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. He also worked in a Gujarati movie with co-star Shrenu Parikh and received wonderful reviews for it.

Now, he will feature in a music video titled Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

The song has been sung by the popular Shahid Mallya for Innocent Virus Films. Shahid ho has worked in a number of hit movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Student of the Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Gunday, and 2 States.

Music producer Pratyush Upadhyay applauds Jay by saying that he is a humble person along with being a stupendous and successful actor.

We are sure that Jay’s avatar will be a treat for all his fans.

Kaun Banega Crorepati to go off-air

Sony TV has been known to provide good content to audiences. One of the shows that is most appreciated by viewers and is close to everyone’s hearts is Kaun Banega Crorepati.

KBC gives contestants a chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize.

It is hosted by the very talented and honourable Amitabh Bachchan and is currently in its ninth season. It is set to go off-air on 23rd November.

Its time slot will be taken over by two new shows, Ladies Special and Patiala Babes.

Well, the much-loved series and Amitabh Bachchan will be sorely missed.

Ankit Siwach suffering from dengue

Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently trending with regard to his next show, Manmohini, has been suffering from dengue since he returned from his outdoor schedule.

The promo of the show looks marvelous, and the efforts of everyone involved have been definitely paid off.

We wish Ankit a speedy recovery.

Divay Dhamija to portray a negative role in Agnifera

Actor Divay Dhamija is all set to play an antagonist’s role in Zee TV’s popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The actor was last seen in Zee TV’s Agnifera.

As per media reports, he will essay the role of a rich businessman named Mr. Dutta, who is apparently Akshat’s (Nishant Malkani) best friend but tries his best to bring him down.

Speaking to a leading news portal, Divay stated that he immediately liked the role and the graph of the character and that he hopes that viewers will like it too. Further, the actor said that this character is different from his previous character in Agnifera.

Divay has already started shooting, and it will be interesting to see how things will change after his entry in the show.

Fahad Ali roped in for ALTBalaji show

Fahad Ali, who has worked in popular daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and episodics like Gumrah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, is a talented actor.

He was seen in MTV Splitsvilla 11. Now, the actor is all set to conquer digital medium.

As per media reports, the handsome hunk has been roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming sports thriller NSA.

The show revolves around a Kabaddi team and how its players go missing from the academy under strange circumstances.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh will also be seen in it.

Well, that's some great news for fans of Fahad.

Jimmy Shergill to play a pivotal role in Sphere Origins’ web series

Renowned production house Sphere Origins, helmed by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Komal Waddhwa, has entertained TV audiences with interested content.

The makers, who have given us hit shows like Saath Phere, Jyoti, Mohe Rang de, Saraswatichandra, Tere Mere Sapne, Balika Vadhu, and Mere Angne Main, are now creating content for the digital platform.

Yes, you heard it right!

Sphere Origins has started work on a web-series for Sameer Nair-led Applause Entertainment, which will be set against the backdrop of UP. Talented director E Niwas from the Telugu film industry will be directing this series.

Popular Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, known for films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Maachis, Mohabbatein, and A Wednesday, will work in the web space for the first time with this project.

The series is slated to go on floors in January next year.

Shamaun Ahmed roped in for Netflix’s Bard of Blood

Well-known and honourable personality Shamaun Ahmed has gathered a wide range of experiences. His notable roles in Bengal include a cameo in National Award-winning director Bappaditya Bandhopadhyay’s Elar Char Adhyay (2012).

Shamaun, who has featured in over 50 regional and national ad films, will be seen in a pivotal role in Netflix’s upcoming Indian original series Bard of Blood.

Bard of Blood, based on Bilal Siddiqi’s 2015 novel of the same name, is about former spy Kabir Ahmed (Emraan Hashmi), who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

Co-produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the multilingual series will be shot in Hindi, Urdu, English, and other languages.

The cast also includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, and Sobhita Dhulipala.