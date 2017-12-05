Ankita Sharma to romance Avinash Mishra in 4 Lions Films’ next

Looks like 4 Lions Films will begin the year 2018 on an excellent note!

Ace producer, Gul Khan is set to roll out two new shows on Star Bharat and Star Plus. Our avid readers are aware that the makers are planning to launch an episodic show in the horror genre. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) fame, Rehyna Malhotra will host the show which will air on Star Bharat.

Coming to her project on Star Plus, Sethji (Zee TV) actor, Avinash Mishra who is currently seen in Ishqbaaaz has been roped in to play the male lead.

And now the latest information coming to our news desk is that the Punjabi kudi, Ankita Sharma, who made her TV debut with Lajwanti (Zee TV) and is still remembered for her portrayal as Naina in Swabhimaan (Colors), has been locked to play the female protagonist.

According to our sources, Avinash and Ankita will shoot for the pilot in Chandigarh by mid-December.

We couldn’t through Ankita for a quote.

Are you looking forward to Avinash-Ankita’s pairing on TV?