Ankur, Rishina, Hetal and Bhavesh in Big Magic's next

Seasoned actor Ankur Nayyar will soon be back in a new avatar!!

Ankur who was last seen in Siya Ke Ram donning the role of Indrajit will be part of Shashi Sumeet Mittal's upcoming periodic show on Big Magic titled Shehenshah.

The show, as reported by us, will trace the life and journey of Akbar from his childhood.

As reported by Tellychakkar.com, this show will replace Akbar Birbal in March.

As per sources, "Ankur will don the role of Humayun, father of Akbar."

Also joining the show will be actors Rishina Kandhari and Hetal Yadav. Child actor Bhavesh Babani who has done many ads, and shows like Maharakshak Aaryan, Dream Girl will play the titular role of Akbar as a kid.

"While Rishina will play the role of Hamida, mother of Akbar, Hetal will play Mahamanga," says our source.

Rishina was recently seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Nagarjun. Hetal has been part of Devon ke Dev Mahadev.

We buzzed Nayyar, Rishina and Hetal but did not get any revert.

We also buzzed Producer Sumeet Mittal and channel spokesperson, but did not get replies.

Watch this space for more updates.