Anky 2 to die; Mahishasur to get a makeover in Colors’ Naagin 2

Colors’ popular weekend thriller, Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) will be seeing some major action this weekend!!

Well, that will be the death of Anky 2 (Manish Khanna).

OMG!!

So how will this happen?

As per sources, “It will be Shivangi (Mouni Roy) who will seek revenge by hitting Anky 2 with her naagmani. In the process his ‘kavach’ will fall down and the man will get exposed. Shivangi will take her revenge ultimately by killing him.”

With this, the tenure of Manish Khanna in the show will come to an end.

Our source informs us, “Manish who is also seen in a prominent role in Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil (Ekta Kapoor’s show on Star Plus) will have a major track going in that show. Hence in order to free him off his dates, his character will be shown dead in Naagin 2.”

When contacted, Manish asked us to call him later.

Post the death of Anky 2, there will be yet another development.

Mahishasur (Vineet Kumar) will go through a makeover. He will get into a complete human form and will enter Yamini (Sudha Chandran) household.

As per sources, “He will come in as Mahish Suri, the boy friend of Ruchika (Adaa Khan).

OMG!!

We buzzed Vineet, but could not reach out to him.

Watch this space for more updates.