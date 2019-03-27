News

Ansh turns Sardarji; Happy goes glamorous in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has managed to keep viewers engaged with its twists and turns.

The show will see some changes after taking a leap of three years. Rocky (Ansh Bagri) is behind bars after being wrongly framed for Smiley’s abduction.

In the further episodes, Rocky returns from jail donning the look of a Sardarji, while the cute-looking Happy (Jasmin Bhasin) is seen going glamorous in the show.

Let’s wait and watch what the future holds for Rocky and Happy’s lives.

Check out the above picture of the leads in their new looks!

Tags > Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Star Plus, Gul Khan, Nilanjana Purkayasstha, Jasmin Bhasin, Ansh Bagri, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohitashv Gour's birthday celebrations on...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days