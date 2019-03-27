Ansh turns Sardarji; Happy goes glamorous in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has managed to keep viewers engaged with its twists and turns.

The show will see some changes after taking a leap of three years. Rocky (Ansh Bagri) is behind bars after being wrongly framed for Smiley’s abduction.

In the further episodes, Rocky returns from jail donning the look of a Sardarji, while the cute-looking Happy (Jasmin Bhasin) is seen going glamorous in the show.

Let’s wait and watch what the future holds for Rocky and Happy’s lives.

Check out the above picture of the leads in their new looks!