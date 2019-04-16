News

Anshul Trivedi’s entry to create havoc in Shivika and Omkar’s lives in Pyaar Ke Papad

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Apr 2019 07:42 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Anshul Trivedi, who rose to fame with Saraswatichandra and featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed, has entered Star Bharat’s comedy drama Pyaar Ke Papad (Panorama Entertainment).

Anshul’s entry was telecast last night. He has entered the show as the antagonist. He will create havoc in Shivika (Swarda Thigale) and Omkar’s (Aashay Mishra) lives. 

Shedding more light on his character, Anshul shared, ‘Well, I am playing the character of Alankar. He lusts for Shivika. Since Alankar is a Brahmin by caste, Shivika’s dad will want him to marry her. Even Alankar’s intention will be to separate Shivika and Omkar and make Shivika his wife.’ 

Here’s wishing Anshul good luck on his new journey!
Tags > Anshul Trivedi, Saraswatichandra, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Rishta Aisa BhI, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Pyaar Ke Papad, Panorama Entertainment, Aashay Mishra, Swarda Thigale, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities grace the 4th year poila boishakh (...

Celebrities grace the 4th year poila boishakh ( Baisakho Utsav)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days