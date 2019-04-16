Anshul Trivedi’s entry to create havoc in Shivika and Omkar’s lives in Pyaar Ke Papad

MUMBAI: Actor Anshul Trivedi, who rose to fame with Saraswatichandra and featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed, has entered Star Bharat’s comedy drama Pyaar Ke Papad (Panorama Entertainment).



Anshul’s entry was telecast last night. He has entered the show as the antagonist. He will create havoc in Shivika (Swarda Thigale) and Omkar’s (Aashay Mishra) lives.



Shedding more light on his character, Anshul shared, ‘Well, I am playing the character of Alankar. He lusts for Shivika. Since Alankar is a Brahmin by caste, Shivika’s dad will want him to marry her. Even Alankar’s intention will be to separate Shivika and Omkar and make Shivika his wife.’



Here’s wishing Anshul good luck on his new journey!