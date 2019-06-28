Antara accepts Guddan as Akshat’s wife in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Abir gets stuck in the storm in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir to get stuck in the storm

In the upcoming episode, there will be a major thunderstorm in the city. So, Mishti will start worrying about Abir. She will ask about his whereabouts. However, no one would know about him in the office. The girl would start worrying as the storm would be very dangerous.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Antara to accept Guddan as Akshat’s wife

In the episode ahead, there will be a full-of-emotion sequence for Antara wherein she will tell that she opens her arms and welcomes Guddan as Akshat’s wife. She will also express that she wants to see them getting married before her eyes.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani and Anupriya to teach a lesson to Atharva

Atharva will come on his bike and insult Malhar for having a poor and old bike. Kalyani will paint the bike slyly at night to teach Atharva a lesson, but when she will wake up in the morning she will realise she painted Malhar’s bike instead of Atharva’s. Malhar will get angry at Kalyani.

Gathbandhan: Arrest of Raghu and Maayi changes Dhanak’s life forever

Dhanak will be seen putting handcuffs to the entire family, including Maayi and Raghu. In the jail, when interrogated, Maayi will refuse to accept her relationship with Laxmi. She will tell that she only knows Laxmi as Bimla, her childhood friend and nothing more. Raghu will stand in support of his mother, thereby for the first time will go against Dhanak.