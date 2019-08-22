Anu Mallik composes a soulful track for ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala has already created a mass hysteria amongst the audience after the trailer was dropped. Within 3 days of the launch of the trailer, it amassed a whopping 4 million views, with the audience absolutely loving the crackling chemistry between Rajeev Khandelwal who plays chef Vikram and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who will be seen as Chef Nitya. If the trailer has blown away your mind, then there is another surprise in store adding to the frenzy. National award-winning Music composer Anu Malik has composed a soulful track titled Alvida Phir Kyun Kaha, which will be a situational song on the two jilted lovers. It expresses the feelings of incompleteness, longing and heartbreak and the turmoil that one goes through after separating from their lover. The track has been penned by Manoj Muntashir, who has also written hit tracks like Tere Sang Yaara, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga amongst others. The talented Papon has lent his voice along with Anmol Malik. The duo will sure create magic with their mellifluous voice.

Featuring heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal and the reigning queen of television Divyanka Tripathi, Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala is a story of two aspiring Chefs- Nitya and Vikram. The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but fall apart due to circumstances. The trailer successfully builds curiosity among viewers, while momentarily showcasing their recipe of love which is infused with love from the past and hatred from the present. Their crackling chemistry sure promises a delicious treat but leaves a thousand questions unanswered. Why do they fall apart? ... Will they be able to resist the conspicuous attraction? The series written by Jaya Mishra and produced by Doris De and Suhail Zaidi of Linga Bhairavi Devi Productions will see two iconic faces from the television industry coming together to create magic in the digital space. The show also features actors Barkha Sengupta, Maninee Mishra, Navniit Nisshan and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Directed by the ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focusses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore love, sorrows and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal) streaming from 3rd September on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Apps