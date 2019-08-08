Anup Soni to star in a web-series based on Sino-Indian War

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



We have information that a web series is being made based on the Sino-Indian War. The makers are pitching to major OTT platforms, and the series is likely to stream on Hotstar.



According to our sources, Crime Patrol fame Anup Soni will be seen in the project and will have a interesting role to portray.



A source close to the project revealed that the web series have been shot in a phenomenal manner, keeping the minutest of details from the era in mind.



We couldn't connect with Anup for a comment.



Anup had been associated with Crime Patrol for several years before he decided to take a break and focus on other projects. He has also starred in TV shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Shanti and films such as Apaharan and Footpath.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.