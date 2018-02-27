Anupriya Parmar enters Mere Sai for an interesting story

Mumbai: Sony TV’s mythological drama Mere Sai is soon set to witness a rather funny track in the upcoming episodes. For a track, two new characters will be introduced in the show produced by Dashami Creations.

Soon Byaza Ma’s (Toral Rasputra) brother Trimbak will be introduced. The said character will be played by Amit Jaat who was last seen in Life OK’s Ghulaam. His character will suffer from an eccentric disease of compulsive overeating. Baijaa will then take him to Sai Baba (Abeer Soofi) looking for a cure.

To play the role of his wife, Gunwanta, TV actress Anupriya Parmar has been brought on board.

In the past Parmar has worked in many episodic shows like Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and CID. She has also been part of Jana Na Dil Se Dur and was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.

Apparently, this will be her first time when she will play a Maharashtrian character.

The track will now shift to how Sai Baba will cure Trimbak. He will treat him by using snake poison and will also ask him to abstain from eating salt.

Are you excited to see what happens next in the show?