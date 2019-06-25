Anupriya Parmar speaks about the challenges she faced in Mumbai

MUMBAI: TV actress Anupriya Parmar has worked in many episodic shows such as Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and CID. She has also been part of the television series Jana Na Dil Se Dur and was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.



In an interview with us, the actress spoke about the challenges she faced and what helped her to keep moving on in her career.



Speaking about the challenges she faced, Anupriya said, “It's very difficult to come from another city and start here as you don’t know exactly where to go, how to find the right opportunities to get good work, but by staying positive and with God’s blessings, I landed myself here.”



“It's not at all easy to live in Mumbai away from your family. But you have to be on your own. Only dedication and hard work pays off,” she added.



The actress believes on positivity and hard work. Motivating all the aspiring actors, she said, “Stay positive and work hard on yourself. You can achieve anything, just believe in yourself.”



Anupriya, who loves dancing and watching movies of all genres, is gearing up for her next project. We will be able to see her talent as she is working on her upcoming movie Penalty, where she is playing the role of a college student. The film will be releasing on 26 July 2019.



TellyChakkar wishes Anupriya all the best for her future!



