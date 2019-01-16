Anurag and Mishka get ENGAGED in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The innocent and talented Ariah Agrawal is the new actress on the block, who is a scorching the glamour quotient with her oomph and svelte figure. Ariah who was last seen playing a sarcastic typical U.P. girl in the show Kya Haal, Mr Panchal, has landed a jackpot with Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Ariah is playing Anurag (Parth Samthaam’s) girlfriend in the show.



The actress looks extremely stylish in her outfits and holds her own against established actresses on the show. Her role of an innocent and naive girl in love with a rich and handsome guy has figured her so well that audiences have warned up to her really well.



In the upcoming episodes, the actress will be seen as getting engaged to Anurag. For the sequence she was spotted in a red gown and she looked ravishing. Ask her about the look and she says, "I feel it is a great opportunity to play this role specially in Ekta Kapoor's show. It is an important positive role and I get to speak well written dialogues and enact various shades. My red gown is a result of efforts of our stylists. I loved the outfit and it's making me feel extremely desirable and glamorous."



Ariah is waiting for her audiences reaction on the upcoming episode. She says, "It is important to be confident and feel beautiful. Hopefully people will like my glam avatar."