Anurag Basu offers role to Super Dancer's contestant

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has offered a role to the Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Misthi Sinha, 10, in his upcoming film.

"I foresee a great actress in Misthi. She is not only a good dancer but a fabulous performer. With her innocence, energy and expressions, she owns the stage. This is what made me offer a role to Misthi," Basu said in a statement.

"It's a promise that I made to her on the national television. I will ensure this happens. The only condition is that she should not compromise on her studies," he added.

It will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.