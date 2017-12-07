Anurag Basu offers role to Super Dancer's contestant

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has offered a role to the Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Misthi Sinha, 10, in his upcoming film.
"I foresee a great actress in Misthi. She is not only a good dancer but a fabulous performer. With her innocence, energy and expressions, she owns the stage. This is what made me offer a role to Misthi," Basu said in a statement.
"It's a promise that I made to her on the national television. I will ensure this happens. The only condition is that she should not compromise on her studies," he added.
It will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.
Add new comment