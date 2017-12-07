Hot Downloads

Anurag Basu offers role to Super Dancer's contestant

07 Dec 2017 12:42 PM

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has offered a role to the Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Misthi Sinha, 10, in his upcoming film.

"I foresee a great actress in Misthi. She is not only a good dancer but a fabulous performer. With her innocence, energy and expressions, she owns the stage. This is what made me offer a role to Misthi," Basu said in a statement.

"It's a promise that I made to her on the national television. I will ensure this happens. The only condition is that she should not compromise on her studies," he added.

It will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.

