Anurag Sharma misses Aly Goni terribly; cannot wait to meet him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2017 07:07 PM

You laughed, you cried, you laughed until you cried. this is the kind of scenario when Anurag and Aly join allies! Calling their relationship mere bromance is an understatement. 

Well, the kind of bond the cast of Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein produced by Balaji Telefilms share on-screen and off-screen is indescribable. Aly Goni happened to quit the show a while ago and is currently in Indonesia shooting for a show on ANTV.

And while the fans are going gaga to meet the actor and cannot have enough of him, his ex-colleagues are missing him dearly. Anurag Sharma who plays Param in the show took to Instagram to share how much he misses Aly and urged him to return soon!

Take a look at his post below –

Aly mere bhai juldi [email protected] #friendship #bro #comeback

A post shared by Anurag Sharma (@anuragkraag) on

Do you miss watching Aly on-screen? Drop in your views in the  comment box below!





Tags > Anurag Sharma, Aly Goni, Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Balaji Telefilms, ANTV, Indonesia shooting,

