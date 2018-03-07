Anushka Sharma brings Bigg Boss winners Shilpa Shinde and Gauahar Khan together

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan and Shilpa Shinde were reported to be at loggerheads when the latter was inside the notorious BIgg Boss house. It happened so that when Shilpa won the coveted trophy of the 11th season, the past winner of the show didn’t congratulate her. The speculations and conjectures started spreading like wildfire and fans started bashing Gauahar.

While the reports of their rivalry became a talk of the town, recent updates have another story to tell. The two ladies were under one roof and it was all, `courtesy Anushka Sharma.

Recently, Gauahar Khan and Shilpa Shinde were spotted together along with their other friends. They went out for the recently released movie Pari. Starring Anushka Sharma, the film is doing well on the Box Office. Gauahar and Shilpa went for the movie and it seemed the icebreaker was their mutual friend and industry expert Preeti Simeos. Simeos, who recently turned producer has been great friends with both the ladies, she even supported Shilpa when she was locked inside. It seems, it was Simeos who burnt the bridges between the duo.

Along with the trio, comedian Sugandha Sharma was also present and so was Gauahar’s alleged boyfriend Melvin Louis.

Well looking at their smiles, one can easily say that rivalry is completely off the charts for both the ladies.

Meanwhile stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and latest happenings of the entertainment world.