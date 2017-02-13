Aparna Dixit indisposed

Pretty and talented actress Aparna Dixit, who is currently seen in Life OK’s much-loved show Kalash – Ek Vishwaas is not keeping well.

News coming in is that Aparna is suffering from throat infection and fever.

When we contacted Aparna, she said, “I have throat infection and whenever I have throat infection, I get fever too. Yesterday I had an off and today I am having a night shift; so I will be fine by tonight. I am going to visit the doctor today.”

We wish you quick recovery, Aparna.