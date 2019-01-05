News

Arbaaz shares his tattoo story on The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2019 06:00 PM
MUMBAI : The much-awaited show of Indian television ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back. India’s favorite comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting Bollywood’s mega-star Salman Khan and his family on the show. Salman Khan graced the show along with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz khan and Sohail Khan. 

The fun-filled episode will see many interesting revelations done by the Khan brothers and Salim Sir. One of the interesting stories that Salim sir shares with the audiences is that when Arbaaz Khan went to get a tattoo done. Arbaaz said, “I had no clue of what to write, so I called up Dad and asked for his advice. He first said, do whatever you want to, but upon my insistence, he suggested that I get ‘Love each other or perish’ written. This is how I got this tattoo.” Arbaaz Khan proudly sports this tattoo on his upper right arm. 

The episode will see many such interesting stories being shared by Salim Khan adding on to the extra dose of laughter. 

Watch the super-entertaining The Kapil Sharma Show only on Sony Entertainment Television!
Tags > The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan. Sony TV, TellyChakkar,

