Are Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma the next Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar of television?

Television does not really have a good history for spin-offs but Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke seems to have broken that myth and has become a very popular and loved show.The show opened to great numbers on the TRP charts, leaving the makers and the cast ecstatic.Here are a few reasons we feel Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is being appreciated by the audiences.1. Great StorylineThe storyline of the show, which is about a girl demanding to know her future husband well before taking the plunge and deciding to get married, is gripping and has got a lot of attention from the audiences.2. RealisticImmense time and thinking seems to have gone into the characterization of the actors. The thought process, actions, and reactions of the characters speak volumes about their past stories.3. SimplisticThe characters are simple yet relatable. Mishti melts the audiences’ heart with her innocent and geeky look, and viewers seem to have fallen for Abir’s notorious character as well.